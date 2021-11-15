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Dr. Peter McCullough | The Vaccine Deaths are Mounting in VAERS
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231 views • November 15, 2021
eter A McCullough
Consultant Cardiologist and Chief of the Division of Nutrition and Preventive Medicine | William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan
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Why aren't more doctors speaking up?
The evidence is overwhelming that these
vaccines do more harm than good, especially, when we look at the historical safety profile of legacy vaccines. No single vaccine or vaccines combined have had the record number of vaccine injuries and deaths reported in the history of vaccines
Why is the media supporting this vaccine tyranny?
Why is our government forcing these "death shots" on us?
I'm done with political correctness. These mRNA gene-based biologics are biological weapons that eugenicists are using to kill people.
#stop #murdering #innocent #people #who #trust #you #with #their #lives
Consultant Cardiologist and Chief of the Division of Nutrition and Preventive Medicine | William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan
------------------------------------------
Why aren't more doctors speaking up?
The evidence is overwhelming that these
vaccines do more harm than good, especially, when we look at the historical safety profile of legacy vaccines. No single vaccine or vaccines combined have had the record number of vaccine injuries and deaths reported in the history of vaccines
Why is the media supporting this vaccine tyranny?
Why is our government forcing these "death shots" on us?
I'm done with political correctness. These mRNA gene-based biologics are biological weapons that eugenicists are using to kill people.
#stop #murdering #innocent #people #who #trust #you #with #their #lives
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