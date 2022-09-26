Create New Account
Democrats at War while MAGA Gains Worldwide & God Wins in the End!
Democrats are at war with Republicans, the Constitution, and themselves, while MAGA is gaining momentum worldwide: in the UK, Sweden, Italy and even Canada. A king who refused to be a servant to the people, and another who worshipped his own golden calves both came to ruin. What of the rulers in our world today? Will they serve the people and God, or themselves? We each have the same choice.

Keywords
politicsbiblegoddemocratwarkingdommagarepublicannationsking

