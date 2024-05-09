Create New Account
10 foods that could destroy your health - Dr. Sten Ekberg
andreash
Published Yesterday

https://www.drekberg.com/ 

1:58 White bread 11:46 Fruit Juice 11:47 Sugary Cereal 18:25 Fast food 22:20 Alcohol 23:58 Artificial Sweeteners 26:42 Deep Fried Food 28:42 Margarine 31:02 Energy Drinks 33:54 Soda

healthfooddr sten ekberg

