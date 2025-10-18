Many of the players in the Trump Admin/Sphere of Influence, and their various bi-partisan ties to corrupt, Zionist, Transhumanist, Technocratic, Intelligence, Globalist interests both foreign and ...

https://x.com/7SEES_/status/1896385479291142197?t=mtRVDZUJwjLDCi2ZK3RpWA&s=19

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1979572973213520005?t=mK7E4bvGajhGG0AfHD0plQ&s=19





Israel, the United States, and Canada are all involved in the global bioconvergence revolution, a multidisciplinary field merging biology with engineering, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, and digital health https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+usa+canada+bioconvergence+revolution&source=android&summary=1&conversation=d99e5ab26f25c579774ed2





"God Gave Us Trump"https://x.com/FredericArnould/status/1746610563172491676?t=XhQfRMxdU5Od9s76j1UJhw&s=19

.

.

Jewish org presents Trump with menorah in appreciation of Abraham Accords

https://www.jns.org/jewish-org-presents-trump-with-menorah-in-appreciation-of-abraham-accords/

.

.

Former President Trump Honored with 'Crown of Jerusalem' by Israel Heritage Foundation

Clip:https://youtu.be/FjmMmlX3FSs?si=7O387abAiNtNv9Bm

Full video:https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nhj4XPsHU-U

.

.

Donald Trump: '....like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God...'

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1164138796205654016?t=zXsEbaVHPAJPS-tqwTi63Q&s=19

.

.

In recording, Parnas and Fruman compare Trump to messiah

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.timesofisrael.com/in-recording-parnas-and-fruman-compare-trump-to-messiah/amp/

.

.

Trump Says Jews Should Love Him Because He’s Almost Literally Jesushttps://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/08/trump-jews-jesus-wayne-allyn-root.html





.