Citing "Polycrisis," Globalists in Davos Plan "New System" for ... Everything!

Globalists and their useful idiots are converging in Davos for the World Economic Forum to design a "New System" for work, care, employment, and much more in the face of what the organizations leaders are referring to the "polycrisis" hitting humanity, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Numerous global leaders, as well as key U.S. policymakers from both sides of the aisle, are meeting with business tycoons at the summit to advance the "Great Reset," too. In this episode, Alex goes through the agenda and the key players and offers tips on how to stop the destruction of liberty that is envisioned.

