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This Video Will Make You Never Want A COVID Vaccine
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261 views • March 13, 2021
Mar 12, 2021
The War Room With Owen Shroyer
Owen covers the shocking admission by Anthony Fauci that the mRNA vaccine is being used to experiment on the global population.
https://banned.video/watch?id=604c14a18dc93040dd5756e9
The War Room With Owen Shroyer
Owen covers the shocking admission by Anthony Fauci that the mRNA vaccine is being used to experiment on the global population.
https://banned.video/watch?id=604c14a18dc93040dd5756e9
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