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INJUSTICE? Bannon Faces Jail as Anti-Trump Lawbreakers Walk Free!
Judicial Watch President @TomFitton discusses Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress conviction related to the January 6 Select Committee and the continued attacks against the rule of law.
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https://rumble.com/v1dp1o1-injustice-bannon-faces-jail-as-anti-trump-lawbreakers-walk-free.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2