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Contagious Vaccines? Infected and Transmissible? CDC Lied and Covered Up Vaccine injuries. Are they lying again?
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361 views • April 25, 2021
contagious vaccines? Transmissibility to the unvaccinated
No jab for me Describes different vaccine technologies.: https://nojabforme.info/
Drs. Tenpenny Merritt, Madaj and Northup! Contageoious vaccines and transmissibility! Share!
https://rumble.com/vfyvcn-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-44.html
British Gatherers react to police. Smashing pumpkins? https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nyqedK_R-pl38PVteqTO-fQ6ig5WOOrX/view?usp=drivesdk
Candyce moderates: Micovitz, and Hooker! CDC admits autism in Black children Whistleblower!. http://www.tinyURL.com/AOStudyInCorruption
Zombie apocalypse! CDC https://blogs.cdc.gov/publichealthmatters/2011/05/preparedness-101-zombie-apocalypse/
DOJ prosecutes Vitamin D and Zinc advice by doctors.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-and-ftc-announce-action-stop-deceptive-marketing-purported-covid-19
DOJ enforcement!
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-natural-remedies-banned-as-doj-and-ftc-seek-to-silence-doctors-promoting-vitamin-d-c-zinc-etc/
China digital money: https://youtu.be/Ham-U-Euylw
Website: FarmerjonesNow.com Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
FJs new YT channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC3FuS3MundoGvXnFk6dhbSw
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
No jab for me Describes different vaccine technologies.: https://nojabforme.info/
Drs. Tenpenny Merritt, Madaj and Northup! Contageoious vaccines and transmissibility! Share!
https://rumble.com/vfyvcn-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-44.html
British Gatherers react to police. Smashing pumpkins? https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nyqedK_R-pl38PVteqTO-fQ6ig5WOOrX/view?usp=drivesdk
Candyce moderates: Micovitz, and Hooker! CDC admits autism in Black children Whistleblower!. http://www.tinyURL.com/AOStudyInCorruption
Zombie apocalypse! CDC https://blogs.cdc.gov/publichealthmatters/2011/05/preparedness-101-zombie-apocalypse/
DOJ prosecutes Vitamin D and Zinc advice by doctors.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-and-ftc-announce-action-stop-deceptive-marketing-purported-covid-19
DOJ enforcement!
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/covid-natural-remedies-banned-as-doj-and-ftc-seek-to-silence-doctors-promoting-vitamin-d-c-zinc-etc/
China digital money: https://youtu.be/Ham-U-Euylw
Website: FarmerjonesNow.com Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
FJs new YT channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UC3FuS3MundoGvXnFk6dhbSw
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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