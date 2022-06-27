X22 REPORT - It Had To Be Done This Way, What Happens When You Corner An Animal, Midterms

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2809b - June 26, 2022

It Had To Be Done This Way, What Happens When You Corner An Animal, Midterms



The [DS] is trapped like a wild animal, certain agencies are going to do stupid things. The [DS] is panicking, they have lost their grip on the people and all they have left is their foot soldiers. This is going to become very clear as the push for more riots happens. Trump has place everything in place, the weapon is now we the people and it will be used to change the course of this country. It had to be done this way, the people had to see it, the people have to feel uncomfortable, the people have to demand change.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.











