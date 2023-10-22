The Element of Faith

Faith is the hand that takes from the
Lord. It is therefore MOST IMPORTANT that we understand faith enough to
experience it. "But without faith it is impossible to please him
(God)..." Faith is also TRUST and it is the element needed to build a
relationship with God. Salvation is the result of a relationship or a family
connection. To become a member of the family of God is the goal and purpose of
Jesus coming to earth. The way is prepared and all we need is faith to find it
and walk in it. This is the purpose of life - to be freed from all that
separates us from God.
