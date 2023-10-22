Create New Account
The Element of Faith
Biblical Precision
Published 21 hours ago

Faith is the hand that takes from the Lord. It is therefore MOST IMPORTANT that we understand faith enough to experience it. "But without faith it is impossible to please him (God)..." Faith is also TRUST and it is the element needed to build a relationship with God. Salvation is the result of a relationship or a family connection. To become a member of the family of God is the goal and purpose of Jesus coming to earth. The way is prepared and all we need is faith to find it and walk in it. This is the purpose of life - to be freed from all that separates us from God.

trustgracelovejesussalvationfaith

