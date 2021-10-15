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REVOLTING NHS-UK ADVERTS SHOW MORE BLACK THAN WHITE PEOPLE - KALERGI PLAN IS GOING NUCLEAR NOW !
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
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71 views • October 15, 2021
Pay Close Attention to These "Adverts" the First Problem Is There Is More Black Than White People, the Second Is That They Portray the Black People as Doctors, Teachers and More Smartly Dressed and in the Positions of Authority, and Watch How They Show the White Girl (Couch Scene) as the Person Who Is Breathing Potentially Toxic Air to the Rest of the Black Folk Sat Around Her, Subliminally Telling the Audience Whites Are Dirty and Toxic. There Is Also a Mixed Race Child Thrown in There, Gotta Have the Half Cast Mutt Haven't We.. And One of the Adverts Its Clearly an Indian Accent Reading the Sound-Bite. Ive Been Sounding the Alarms Since Late 2012 Just How Bad of a Situation We Are in and Nearly a Decade Later Its Still Getting Worse and Worse With Each Passing Year, They Want to Take Everything From the White Race, EVERYTHING ! And at the Same Time They Want You to Suffer on Your Slow Slide Down to Extinction, Wake the Fuck Up UK, Wake the Fuck Up America, Wake the Fuck Up Europe.
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BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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