God's Fairness / Living Judge Themselves - Righteousness by Faith (11/13)

When a person is willing to live by faith, he or she recognizes God's
sovereignty and omniscience. Living this life, if we find ourselves in a
predicament, James says to count it all joy. The Bible says that we
will all stand before the judgment seat of Christ. However, there will
be two judgments - the judgment of the living and the judgment of the
dead.
People will not vote in Heaven because God is a dictator - the most
benevolent dictator you will ever know. He will never ask you to do
something that he hasn't prepared you to do. He understands our unique
DNA.
The only question necessary in the judgment is did the person live by
faith and does he have the covering of Christ's righteousness. Christ
will hold up the life of the person before the heavenly court, remove
the covering of His righteousness and show why He gave his righteousness
to that person. He will show how that person lived by faith.
Living by faith is a challenge because God's ways are often
undecipherable in the short term. He may do something today that may
take 10,000 years to understand. In the long term, His ways are always
proven to be best.
Those living during the Great Tribulation will judge themselves, because
it would be unfair for God to judge an uncompleted life. The first
group to be judged during the Great Tribulation will be the 144,000.
These are the first fruits and judgment begins at the house of God.
The promise that God makes for those who choose Him during the Great
Tribulation is that He will write His laws on their hearts. Through
this, the mystery of God is accomplished. Christ in you!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.