Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 25, 2024

Episode 2244 - How much of the Covid vaccine effect and how many deaths have been eliminated or skewed? -Where do you draw the line in the sand? -What kind of blood line is the royal family? -Toddler milk; should you use it? -How bad are packaging plastics that you cook food in? Why are there so many chemicals in plastic that is used to hold food or liquids? -Where do you get your lives direction from? -Can aerobics help prevent prostate cancer? -How toxic are vapes? -Could some sleep paralysis be caused by demons? Plus much more. High energy must listen show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.