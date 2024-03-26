Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 25, 2024

Episode 2244 - How much of the Covid vaccine effect and how many deaths have been eliminated or skewed? -Where do you draw the line in the sand? -What kind of blood line is the royal family? -Toddler milk; should you use it? -How bad are packaging plastics that you cook food in? Why are there so many chemicals in plastic that is used to hold food or liquids? -Where do you get your lives direction from? -Can aerobics help prevent prostate cancer? -How toxic are vapes? -Could some sleep paralysis be caused by demons? Plus much more. High energy must listen show

