Football Fan Dies during amateur game in Italy...

Fan has an illness, referee suspends the match to try to help him

Gazzetta dello Sport ·April 7, 2023

(Video TeleRegione TV Canale 17) During the final minutes of the Vastogirardi-Avezzano match, in Molise, the referee Cristiana Laraspata (medical graduate) intervened as soon as she noticed a man slumped just beyond the fence. Laraspata interrupted the game by running off the field to help him by giving him cardiac massage and she only broke away when the 118 doctors arrived. The man, who seemed to have recovered, was transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, the epilogue was not the one hoped for and the communication of the fan's death reached the referee and the players after the match.

Source:

https://video.gazzetta.it/cristiana-laraspata-arbitro-tenta-salvare-tifoso-video/ce3facde-d547-11ed-8f5f-3ca1dc471900

