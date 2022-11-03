NATE BIGZ- Cyber Shooters performance @poetrypartylive in BMORE

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✨@natebigz shooting for the stars 🌟 and aiming for the moon 🌙 @thepoetrypartylive with the creative visionary @kishthelioness representing @magnanimus_ovr_resntmnt_evrydy
✨💯
All is One ☝🏿
All is well 👍🏿
Each One ☝🏿
Teach One ☝🏿
To Know Thy Self
To Attain Victory ✌🏿
Because our Dynamix is Metaphysical ✨♾
✨💯💯💯💯💯💯💯✨