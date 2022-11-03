NATE BIGZ- Cyber Shooters performance @poetrypartylive in BMORE

✨@natebigz shooting for the stars 🌟 and aiming for the moon 🌙 @thepoetrypartylive with the creative visionary @kishthelioness representing @magnanimus_ovr_resntmnt_evrydy

✨💯





All is One ☝🏿

All is well 👍🏿

Each One ☝🏿

Teach One ☝🏿

To Know Thy Self

To Attain Victory ✌🏿

Because our Dynamix is Metaphysical ✨♾

✨💯💯💯💯💯💯💯✨