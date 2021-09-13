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Proof the Rapture of the Church is right at the doors
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30 views • September 13, 2021
Is there a way to really know if the rapture of the Church is at the door as Christ stated?
Frank will show you there is. You have to see the proof to believe it.
Frank will show you there is. You have to see the proof to believe it.
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