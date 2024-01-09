Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Congresswoman refuses to spend more on Biden's failed border policies | American Agenda
channel image
NewsClips
3773 Subscribers
38 views
Published Yesterday

Rep. Erin Houchin on her visit to the southern border, witnessing the failed Biden administration border policies, and the need to pass a real bill that will fix the crisis at the border and more on NEWSMAX's "American Agenda"

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket