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Outlawing Singing and Dancing -- England
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112 views • September 29, 2020
DANCING SHOES AWAY No singing or dancing at pubs or bars under fresh laws – or venues face £1k fines or being shut down
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/12789318/singing-dancing-law-fines/
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfGsBebGrr1Cwlp38gtT55w?pbjreload=102
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/12789318/singing-dancing-law-fines/
🌊 Heat & Boil Water In 30 Minutes Anywhere, Under Any Conditions
✅ Click Here ➡️! http://www.solarwaterheater.com ⬅️
🙌 Use Promo Code (Hodges15) for 15% OFF ☀️
.
The Common Sense Show TV
https://thecommonsenseshow.tv/
Exclusive Content! Commercial-Free! $2.99 for Monthly Subscriptions OR $2.50 a Month for Annual Subscriptions!
Subscribe to Dave's Backup Channel!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvCO...
Follow Dave's New Venture- Hodgeball: Sports Analysis!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsDp...
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Common Sense Show
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfGsBebGrr1Cwlp38gtT55w?pbjreload=102
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