Rep. Boebert Weighs In on Her Narrow Re-Election Victory, Continued Fight for 2nd Amendment

“[The Left was] happy to write me off, but guess what? I’m still in the fight,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), weighing in on her close re-election victory last month during an interview with Breitbart News’ AWR Hawkins at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2022. Boebert went on to discuss the Democrats’ continued push for gun control, the overreaching power of the ATF, and other ways the Second Amendment is under attack.

