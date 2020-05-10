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Italian Leader Slams 'False COVID-19 Numbers: 25K Did Not Die, it's a way to Impose a Dictatorship' (MIRRORED)
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673 views • May 10, 2020
Italian Leader Slams 'False COVID-19 Numbers: 25K Did Not Die, it's a way to Impose a Dictatorship' (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel RAIR FOUNDATION USA at:-
https://youtu.be/bUCWcft6kao
Read Full RAIR Article on Italian Leader Vittorio Sgarbi's speech: https://rairfoundation.com/italian-leader-slams-false-coronavirus-numbers-25000-did-not-die-its-a-way-to-impose-a-dictatorship-watch/
Support our work at RAIR Foundation USA! We are a grassroots activist team and we need your help! Please consider making a donation here: https://rairfoundation.com/donate/
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News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel RAIR FOUNDATION USA at:-
https://youtu.be/bUCWcft6kao
Read Full RAIR Article on Italian Leader Vittorio Sgarbi's speech: https://rairfoundation.com/italian-leader-slams-false-coronavirus-numbers-25000-did-not-die-its-a-way-to-impose-a-dictatorship-watch/
Support our work at RAIR Foundation USA! We are a grassroots activist team and we need your help! Please consider making a donation here: https://rairfoundation.com/donate/
Category
News and Politics
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