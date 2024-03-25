This Reeks Of A Cabal False Flag

Crocus Terror Attack Has USA Fingerprints All Over It

* The terrorists were either professional assassins or Western-trained forces.

* They demonstrated NATO training methods.

* For anyone with eyes to see, this is the modus operandi of the West.

* Al-Qaeda was created by Western intelligence to fight the Russians.

* It has been used as a catalyst for illegal wars and tyrannical laws ever since.





Reese Reports | 25 March 2024

https://banned.video/watch?id=66019ba3961a5098040a62ee