This Reeks Of A Cabal False Flag

Crocus Terror Attack Has USA Fingerprints All Over It
* The terrorists were either professional assassins or Western-trained forces.
* They demonstrated NATO training methods.
* For anyone with eyes to see, this is the modus operandi of the West.
* Al-Qaeda was created by Western intelligence to fight the Russians.
* It has been used as a catalyst for illegal wars and tyrannical laws ever since.
Reese Reports | 25 March 2024
