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Trump enforces the vaccine and Mask mandate (2yr Old Upwards) at his Trump Hotels and restaurants
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40 views • December 29, 2021
Dr David Martin, PhD
WHY TRUMP IS PROMOTING THE EXPERIMENTAL COVID-19 INJECTIONS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/urS13NgcK1DD/



In accordance with the most recent local government mandate, everyone over 2 years of age must wear a mask indoors in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Beginning Monday, January 3, all restaurant, bar, and fitness club patrons must show proof of vaccination to enter. Proof can include a physical vaccine card, a photocopy of the card, a digital record or app on your phone, or a printed record from a vaccine provider. Those 16 and over must also show a photo ID. We appreciate your observance in advance. Please refer to www.chicago.gov/coronavirus for additional resources and updates.
Trump enforces the vaccine mandate at his hotels and restaurants
Trump Chicago Updates
We remain dedicated to providing our signature, unsurpassed luxury with refreshed policies to ensure that you enjoy peace of mind along with the incredible experiences you’ve come to know and love from Trump Hotels.
https://www.trumphotels.com/chicago/guest-notice
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masksvaccine passporttrump hotels
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