'AUDIT THE FED': Rand Paul hatches a new transparency plan

'AUDIT THE FED': Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., discusses Biden's corporate tax plan and calls for an auditing of the Federal Reserve on 'Making Money.' He breaks down the TikTok bill proposing its sale and how that is against the first amendment.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.