'AUDIT THE FED': Rand Paul hatches a new transparency plan
GalacticStorm
2219 Subscribers
71 views
Published Yesterday

'AUDIT THE FED':   Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., discusses Biden's corporate tax plan and calls for an auditing of the Federal Reserve on 'Making Money.'  He breaks down the TikTok bill proposing its sale and how that is against the first amendment.  

Keywords
rand paulbudgettiktokoverspendingbidens tax plan

