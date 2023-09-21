Andrew Bridgen MP Speaks Against WHO Pandemic Treaty That Would Be Overriding UK Sovereignty

MIRRORED from Andrew Bridgen MP



18 Apr 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eh30cThhVm0&ab_channel=AndrewBridgenMP

Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response: International Agreement, 17 Apr 2023

Andrew Bridgen MP speaks in the debate on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) pandemic prevention and preparedness treaty and accompanying amendments to the international health regulations, to raise his objections to signing up to treaties that would empower the WHO’s director-general to impose sweeping, legally binding directives on member states overriding UK sovereignty.

Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/

https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/international-health-regulations-amendments

https://www.who.int/health-topics/international-health-regulations#tab=tab_1

WHO funding

http://open.who.int/2020-21/contributors/contributor

The WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-9550/

WHO Member States agree to develop zero draft of legally binding pandemic accord in early 2023

https://www.who.int/news/item/07-12-2022-who-member-states-agree-to-develop-zero-draft-of-legally-binding-pandemic-accord-in-early-2023



