Andrew Bridgen MP Speaks Against WHO Pandemic Treaty That Would Be Overriding UK Sovereignty

MIRRORED from Andrew Bridgen MP
18 Apr 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eh30cThhVm0&ab_channel=AndrewBridgenMP
Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response: International Agreement, 17 Apr 2023
Andrew Bridgen MP speaks in the debate on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) pandemic prevention and preparedness treaty and accompanying amendments to the international health regulations, to raise his objections to signing up to treaties that would empower the WHO’s director-general to impose sweeping, legally binding directives on member states overriding UK sovereignty.
Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)
https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/
https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/international-health-regulations-amendments
https://www.who.int/health-topics/international-health-regulations#tab=tab_1
WHO funding
http://open.who.int/2020-21/contributors/contributor
The WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty
https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-9550/
Download the full document
WHO Member States agree to develop zero draft of legally binding pandemic accord in early 2023
https://www.who.int/news/item/07-12-2022-who-member-states-agree-to-develop-zero-draft-of-legally-binding-pandemic-accord-in-early-2023
