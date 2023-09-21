Create New Account
Andrew Bridgen MP Speaks Against WHO Pandemic Treaty That Would Be Overriding UK Sovereignty
Vigilent Citizen
Published 19 hours ago

MIRRORED from Andrew Bridgen MP


18 Apr 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eh30cThhVm0&ab_channel=AndrewBridgenMP 

Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response: International Agreement, 17 Apr 2023

Andrew Bridgen MP speaks in the debate on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) pandemic prevention and preparedness treaty and accompanying amendments to the international health regulations, to raise his objections to signing up to treaties that would empower the WHO’s director-general to impose sweeping, legally binding directives on member states overriding UK sovereignty.

Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)

https://apps.who.int/gb/wgihr/ 

https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/international-health-regulations-amendments 

https://www.who.int/health-topics/international-health-regulations#tab=tab_1 

WHO funding

http://open.who.int/2020-21/contributors/contributor 

The WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-9550/ 

Download the full document

WHO Member States agree to develop zero draft of legally binding pandemic accord in early 2023

https://www.who.int/news/item/07-12-2022-who-member-states-agree-to-develop-zero-draft-of-legally-binding-pandemic-accord-in-early-2023 


Keywords
parliamentpandemic treatyandrew bridgen

