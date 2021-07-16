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We're all Lab Rats For The NWO "Depop" Agenda
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178 views • July 16, 2021
Unbeknown to its people the small South Pacific country - New Zealand - has long been a test bed - a nation of "lab rats" - for the Globalists, thanks to corrupt politicians (the good ones were assassinated). And now their PM says "we are the only source of truth" about CV19 - ignoring the fact that genuine scientists are warning that vaccines will kill many many people globally.
Digital Soldier Course link
https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-citizen-journalism-be-a-digital-soldier-step-by-step/?referralCode=D7A9F49A10DD54708CDC
Donation Link
https://paypal.me/michaelknight882?locale.x=en_US
Subscribe to my free North Star Newsletter (immediate notification of new videos, and infrequent special articles). https://northstarnewsletter.com
Amazon has banished 2 of my books.
I do have a few left in stock on my website, for US sales only (even sending to Canada is super-expensive).
https://www.northstarnewsletter.com/new-shop
President Trump And The New World Order is Now available again on Amazon
https://amzn.to/2Ruy3Co
NZ Govt BS website
https://covid19.govt.nz/
NZ side effect report
https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-side-effects-and-reactions#reported
Digital Soldier Course link
https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-citizen-journalism-be-a-digital-soldier-step-by-step/?referralCode=D7A9F49A10DD54708CDC
Donation Link
https://paypal.me/michaelknight882?locale.x=en_US
Subscribe to my free North Star Newsletter (immediate notification of new videos, and infrequent special articles). https://northstarnewsletter.com
Amazon has banished 2 of my books.
I do have a few left in stock on my website, for US sales only (even sending to Canada is super-expensive).
https://www.northstarnewsletter.com/new-shop
President Trump And The New World Order is Now available again on Amazon
https://amzn.to/2Ruy3Co
NZ Govt BS website
https://covid19.govt.nz/
NZ side effect report
https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-side-effects-and-reactions#reported
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