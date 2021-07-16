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We're all Lab Rats For The NWO "Depop" Agenda
Knightbeat News
Knightbeat News
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178 views • July 16, 2021
Unbeknown to its people the small South Pacific country - New Zealand - has long been a test bed - a nation of "lab rats" - for the Globalists, thanks to corrupt politicians (the good ones were assassinated). And now their PM says "we are the only source of truth" about CV19 - ignoring the fact that genuine scientists are warning that vaccines will kill many many people globally.

Digital Soldier Course link
https://www.udemy.com/course/learn-citizen-journalism-be-a-digital-soldier-step-by-step/?referralCode=D7A9F49A10DD54708CDC

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Amazon has banished 2 of my books.
I do have a few left in stock on my website, for US sales only (even sending to Canada is super-expensive).
https://www.northstarnewsletter.com/new-shop

President Trump And The New World Order is Now available again on Amazon
https://amzn.to/2Ruy3Co

NZ Govt BS website
https://covid19.govt.nz/

NZ side effect report
https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-side-effects-and-reactions#reported
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vaccinesdeep statenew zealandside effectsilluminatidepopulationjacinda ardernmodernamichael knightpfizercovid 19covidardernyeadonmichael yeadonknightbeat news
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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