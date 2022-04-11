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Video Advice: The Satanic Magic and Mystery of '33' - Everything 'Changes' at 33!
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207 views • April 11, 2022
[07.04.2022]
“Those Who Do Not Learn From History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” - George Santayana
Freemason 33: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=freemason+33+meaning&;t=h_&ia=web
Jeremiah 33:3 – Call to me, and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.
Calculate your numbers - https://bit.ly/3xrGRi3
Since the most ancient of times, numbers and numerology have been believed to conceal secrets and messages. For some, numbers have very special significance, with the ability to conceal true meaning from all but the initiated. To some, certain numbers can convey that something of particular importance lies within the text under their study. Numbers like this don’t even need to be written to convey that there’s a hidden code within a sentence or paragraph, only that the letters add up to a particular amount.
Subscribe to Sadhguru: https://www.youtube.com/c/sadhguru
___________________________________________________________________________
Footage: Videoblocks and Artgrid
Music: Epidemic Sound and Artlist
Voice over by Video Advice
References used under Fair Use Law
19,227 views Apr 7, 2022
Video Advice
2.85M subscribers
https://youtu.be/5UPugSMSu8g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
“Those Who Do Not Learn From History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” - George Santayana
Freemason 33: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=freemason+33+meaning&;t=h_&ia=web
Jeremiah 33:3 – Call to me, and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.
Calculate your numbers - https://bit.ly/3xrGRi3
Since the most ancient of times, numbers and numerology have been believed to conceal secrets and messages. For some, numbers have very special significance, with the ability to conceal true meaning from all but the initiated. To some, certain numbers can convey that something of particular importance lies within the text under their study. Numbers like this don’t even need to be written to convey that there’s a hidden code within a sentence or paragraph, only that the letters add up to a particular amount.
Subscribe to Sadhguru: https://www.youtube.com/c/sadhguru
___________________________________________________________________________
Footage: Videoblocks and Artgrid
Music: Epidemic Sound and Artlist
Voice over by Video Advice
References used under Fair Use Law
19,227 views Apr 7, 2022
Video Advice
2.85M subscribers
https://youtu.be/5UPugSMSu8g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
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