Russia’s quantum leap Rosatom’s breakthrough to transform AI, healthcare, and more
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
270 views • 3 months ago

Russia’s quantum leap: Rosatom’s breakthrough set to transform AI, healthcare, and more

 

A quantum research project conducted under the auspices of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom is poised to cement Moscow’s place as one of world’s technological powerhouses.

 

🌏 Russia's development of 50-qubit ion-based and rubidium neutral atom quantum computers in 2024 marks a key step in its quantum project roadmap. 


🌏 The next phase is going to be unveiled in Moscow on February 8. 


🌏 Russia’s accomplishments were made possible by a unique team of researchers and engineers of over 1,000 specialists, including about 600 scientists. 


🌏 By 2030, Rosatom intends to build a viable quantum industry in Russia, which entails industrial-scale manufacturing of quantum computers.

 

Quantum computing is expected to benefit Russia in the following areas: 


🔶 Healthcare and pharmaceuticals: development of new medicines thanks to the ability to model complex molecules, and prediction of future epidemics. 


🔶 Transportation and logistics: charting optimal transport routes and prevention of traffic congestion. 


🔶 Financial sector: minimization of risks and more accurate evaluation of credit ratings of various entities. 


🔶 Artificial intelligence: boosting machine learning, image recognition and data processing capabilities of AIs.

