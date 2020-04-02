Is Donald Trump the 'Chosen One'? Or is Donald Trump the predicted Antichrist? "Donald Trump and China in Bible Prophecy" explores two sides of Donald Trump's presidency - the positivity of his willingness to stand up to Communist China and the terrible human rights violations in China, and the negativity of his own moral depravity. The video also unravels some key prophetic texts from the Bible, including the beasts in the Book of Daniel and the message in The Book of Revelation relating to key End Time players and powers. Most importantly, it raises the urgent need to leave Babylon now and not put our faith in human leaders like Trump or anyone else who is being used to help usher in the coming final Antichrist.