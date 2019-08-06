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Does Orgone 'Block' WiFi?
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2016 views • August 06, 2019
In this video, clarification is given how orgone harmonizers transform harmful wireless energy instead of 'blocking' it. In a sea of harmful EMFs, the energy-transforming properties of orgone is beneficial to both plants and animals.
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Keywords
diyradiationorgonehow-toshungitescalarharmonizercell-phone-radiationemf-protectionsmart-meter5g-technologyorgone-energy5g-beast5g-blocker5g-technology-danger5g-technology-explained5g-technology-what-you-need-to-knowemf-radiation-blockerhypersensitivity-to-electricitysmart-meter-protectionwifi-dangerousbio-energybio-electricitytorsion-field
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