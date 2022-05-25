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EAT ZE BUGZ! - Monkeypox SCAM Being Blamed On MEAT? - Klaus Tells Governments HE OWNS Them!
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557 views • May 25, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news in the monkeypox fear monger scam and hoax which is conveniently now being blamed on meat, just as the WEF meet at Davos to talk about eating bugs and enslaving humanity under one global government via a Great Reset.
In this video, we talk about the correlation between the movement to eat bugs, the monkeypox fakery, the great reset, the collapse of the global economy and the conspiracy to sacrifice off half of humanity by the year 2030.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news in the monkeypox fear monger scam and hoax which is conveniently now being blamed on meat, just as the WEF meet at Davos to talk about eating bugs and enslaving humanity under one global government via a Great Reset.
In this video, we talk about the correlation between the movement to eat bugs, the monkeypox fakery, the great reset, the collapse of the global economy and the conspiracy to sacrifice off half of humanity by the year 2030.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on SOVREN HERE:
https://sovren.media/u/wam/
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
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JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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