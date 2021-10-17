© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Cremo - Forbidden Archaeology (Talks at Google)
Follow
0
Share
Report
45 views • October 17, 2021
0:00:02 Introduction by Google employee
0:01:59 Introduction of Michael Cremo
0:02:15 = who am I, what am I doing?
0:02:37 = for many this disqualifies me scientifically but still there is scientific interest in what I have to say
0:03:21 = my question "how old is the human species"
0:02:11 == my prediction "if the Puranas are true, there should be evidence of human's as far back as millions of years"
0:04:54 === method of research (going over all Archeological reports from Darwin till present)
0:06:31 ==== collected in the book "Forbidden Archeology"
Knowledge Filtration
0:09:37 = knowledge filtration
0:11:17 == Marlene Paton-Mathis quote
Some of the reports published in "Forbidden Archeology"
0:12:05 Going over some of the reports
0:12:10 = (1969) Virginia Steen-McIntyre - Hueyatlaco findings at least 250,000 years old
0:13:28 == archaeologist refused to accept this date
0:14:48 (Different kinds of reports)
0:15:13 = (19th century) Jacques Boucher de Perthes - Moulin Quignon findings about 430,000 years old
0:15:47 == it was quite controversial even in the 19th century
0:17:12 = recently (2013) at Happisburgh UK - findings at least 780,000 years old
0:18:59 = (early 20th century) Argentina - findings 1.5 million years old
0:20:01 = (1913) Olduvai Gorge, Tanzania - findings 1.15 to 1.7 million years old
0:20:40 == very controversial discovery
0:21:32 = (1867) Dr. Robert Coliyer, Red Crag Formation in England - findings 2 to 3 million years old
0:22:05 = (1979) Mary Leakey, Laetoli Tanzania - findings almost 3.7 million years old
0:24:29 = (1880) Giuseppe Ragazzoni, Castenedolo in northern Italy - findings about 4 million years old
0:25:21 == 'intrusive burial' proposed explanation
0:26:34 = (mid 19th century) Carlos Ribeiro, Portugal - findings about 20 million years old
0:28:21 == changed labels on Ribeiro's findings after his death
0:29:40 = (1880) Dr. JD Whitney, California goldmines - findings about 50 million years old
0:31:04 == William Holmes reaction
0:31:30 == consultancy for television documentary "The Mysterious Origins of Man"
0:32:16 === reactions of scientist when documentary aired
0:33:19 = (1862) article in "The Geologist", near St. Louis - human skeleton about 300 million years old
0:34:16 = (1852) "Scientific American", Dorchester (Boston) - metallic vase 600 million years old
0:34:56 concluding remarks
0:35:13 = Dr. William Howells of Harvard statements on "Forbidden Archaeology"
0:36:12 = Archaeologist Tim Murray on "Forbidden Archaeology"
0:37:36 == why the book is called "Forbidden..."
0:38:09 = Archaeologist Tim Murray again
0:39:06 some experiences in presenting these things around the World
0:41:38 some of Michael Cremo's work
Questions & Answers
0:42:31 time for Questions
0:42:37 = What's your point of view from Vedic or Purana on how old humanity is?
0:43:06 == Answer
0:45:43 = Could you say more about the actual contradiction between the extreme antiquity of humans and evolution?
0:46:15 == Answer
0:47:27 = Do your critics have valid scientific reasons why they're refuting your evidence?
0:47:48 == Answer
0:50:41 = In the old days how did they know how old their finding were?
0:51:00 == Answer
0:54:08 = How do you know exactly, maybe we got the dates all wrong right now?
0:54:41 == Answer
0:56:41 = Are there cases where the age of the layer and actual bones match?
0:57:03 == Answer
1:00:23 === That dating is somehow close?
1:00:39 ==== Answer
1:01:11 = From your perspective is the scientific evidence sufficient to convince you, if yes, why then refer to the Vedic texts?
1:01:34 == Answer
1:05:57 End of the talk
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FearlessNation:7
💰💲💰💲 CLICK TO CLAIM FREE LBC 💰💲💰💲
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FEARLESS_ONE:8
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...
Some people around you will not understand your journey. They don’t need to; it’s not for them.
Help me Help others ▶ https://ko-fi.com/fearlessnation
PAYPAL ▶ https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/fearlessnation
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fearlessnation
PATREON ▶ https://www.patreon.com/fearlessnation
Twitter ▶ https://twitter.com/fearlesnation
Rumble ▶ https://rumble.com/user/FearlessNation
Brighteon ▶ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fearlessnation
Vimeo ▶ https://vimeo.com/fearlessnation
Email ▶ [email protected] (better use this)
Email ▶ [email protected]
Blogger ▶ https://fearlessnation1.blogspot.com/
BrandNewTube ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@FearlessNation
Minds ▶ https://www.minds.com/fearlessnation/
Gab ▶ https://gab.com/FearlessNation
Telegram ▶ https://t.me/fearlessnation1
Twitch ▶ https://www.twitch.tv/Fearless_Nation
Bitchute ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessnation/
▼ ✯ ✶✯ ►CRYPTOCURRENCY◄ ✯ ✶ ✯ ▼
MONERO (XMR) ▶ 46mjAq1xncKREnQkAoVssgAvCqYYf7rtKeQuktezMfsyTr2UrsvYG8r2aa3PWEQLqZAdXNE699gGVQDsZVY8v9R3JZoJ9x1
BITCOIN (BTC) ▶ bc1q2dje2dg80gjl4nta6me2g0zveur52fkn2h9lkr
BITCOINCASH (BCH) ▶ qr7fu0s2tf46n0d4a3tq88e5rmxlrp9fhqvj5nh5za
0:01:59 Introduction of Michael Cremo
0:02:15 = who am I, what am I doing?
0:02:37 = for many this disqualifies me scientifically but still there is scientific interest in what I have to say
0:03:21 = my question "how old is the human species"
0:02:11 == my prediction "if the Puranas are true, there should be evidence of human's as far back as millions of years"
0:04:54 === method of research (going over all Archeological reports from Darwin till present)
0:06:31 ==== collected in the book "Forbidden Archeology"
Knowledge Filtration
0:09:37 = knowledge filtration
0:11:17 == Marlene Paton-Mathis quote
Some of the reports published in "Forbidden Archeology"
0:12:05 Going over some of the reports
0:12:10 = (1969) Virginia Steen-McIntyre - Hueyatlaco findings at least 250,000 years old
0:13:28 == archaeologist refused to accept this date
0:14:48 (Different kinds of reports)
0:15:13 = (19th century) Jacques Boucher de Perthes - Moulin Quignon findings about 430,000 years old
0:15:47 == it was quite controversial even in the 19th century
0:17:12 = recently (2013) at Happisburgh UK - findings at least 780,000 years old
0:18:59 = (early 20th century) Argentina - findings 1.5 million years old
0:20:01 = (1913) Olduvai Gorge, Tanzania - findings 1.15 to 1.7 million years old
0:20:40 == very controversial discovery
0:21:32 = (1867) Dr. Robert Coliyer, Red Crag Formation in England - findings 2 to 3 million years old
0:22:05 = (1979) Mary Leakey, Laetoli Tanzania - findings almost 3.7 million years old
0:24:29 = (1880) Giuseppe Ragazzoni, Castenedolo in northern Italy - findings about 4 million years old
0:25:21 == 'intrusive burial' proposed explanation
0:26:34 = (mid 19th century) Carlos Ribeiro, Portugal - findings about 20 million years old
0:28:21 == changed labels on Ribeiro's findings after his death
0:29:40 = (1880) Dr. JD Whitney, California goldmines - findings about 50 million years old
0:31:04 == William Holmes reaction
0:31:30 == consultancy for television documentary "The Mysterious Origins of Man"
0:32:16 === reactions of scientist when documentary aired
0:33:19 = (1862) article in "The Geologist", near St. Louis - human skeleton about 300 million years old
0:34:16 = (1852) "Scientific American", Dorchester (Boston) - metallic vase 600 million years old
0:34:56 concluding remarks
0:35:13 = Dr. William Howells of Harvard statements on "Forbidden Archaeology"
0:36:12 = Archaeologist Tim Murray on "Forbidden Archaeology"
0:37:36 == why the book is called "Forbidden..."
0:38:09 = Archaeologist Tim Murray again
0:39:06 some experiences in presenting these things around the World
0:41:38 some of Michael Cremo's work
Questions & Answers
0:42:31 time for Questions
0:42:37 = What's your point of view from Vedic or Purana on how old humanity is?
0:43:06 == Answer
0:45:43 = Could you say more about the actual contradiction between the extreme antiquity of humans and evolution?
0:46:15 == Answer
0:47:27 = Do your critics have valid scientific reasons why they're refuting your evidence?
0:47:48 == Answer
0:50:41 = In the old days how did they know how old their finding were?
0:51:00 == Answer
0:54:08 = How do you know exactly, maybe we got the dates all wrong right now?
0:54:41 == Answer
0:56:41 = Are there cases where the age of the layer and actual bones match?
0:57:03 == Answer
1:00:23 === That dating is somehow close?
1:00:39 ==== Answer
1:01:11 = From your perspective is the scientific evidence sufficient to convince you, if yes, why then refer to the Vedic texts?
1:01:34 == Answer
1:05:57 End of the talk
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FearlessNation:7
💰💲💰💲 CLICK TO CLAIM FREE LBC 💰💲💰💲
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FEARLESS_ONE:8
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...
Some people around you will not understand your journey. They don’t need to; it’s not for them.
Help me Help others ▶ https://ko-fi.com/fearlessnation
PAYPAL ▶ https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/fearlessnation
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fearlessnation
PATREON ▶ https://www.patreon.com/fearlessnation
Twitter ▶ https://twitter.com/fearlesnation
Rumble ▶ https://rumble.com/user/FearlessNation
Brighteon ▶ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fearlessnation
Vimeo ▶ https://vimeo.com/fearlessnation
Email ▶ [email protected] (better use this)
Email ▶ [email protected]
Blogger ▶ https://fearlessnation1.blogspot.com/
BrandNewTube ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@FearlessNation
Minds ▶ https://www.minds.com/fearlessnation/
Gab ▶ https://gab.com/FearlessNation
Telegram ▶ https://t.me/fearlessnation1
Twitch ▶ https://www.twitch.tv/Fearless_Nation
Bitchute ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessnation/
▼ ✯ ✶✯ ►CRYPTOCURRENCY◄ ✯ ✶ ✯ ▼
MONERO (XMR) ▶ 46mjAq1xncKREnQkAoVssgAvCqYYf7rtKeQuktezMfsyTr2UrsvYG8r2aa3PWEQLqZAdXNE699gGVQDsZVY8v9R3JZoJ9x1
BITCOIN (BTC) ▶ bc1q2dje2dg80gjl4nta6me2g0zveur52fkn2h9lkr
BITCOINCASH (BCH) ▶ qr7fu0s2tf46n0d4a3tq88e5rmxlrp9fhqvj5nh5za
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.