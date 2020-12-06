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Global Alert News - #278 - Dane Wigington
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102 views • December 06, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday December 5, 2020.
This week Tony "the rat" Fauci announces..."It's time to do what you are told". China says they are going to expand their climate engineering to control areas the size of India. Dane covers ongoing threats to Earths' life support systems. We're in Earths' 6th mass extinction event right NOW.
This week Tony "the rat" Fauci announces..."It's time to do what you are told". China says they are going to expand their climate engineering to control areas the size of India. Dane covers ongoing threats to Earths' life support systems. We're in Earths' 6th mass extinction event right NOW.
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