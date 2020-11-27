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Message of Hope + Perseverance Takes Flight - Gary Lamb's Thank you to Tim Pool
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35 views • November 27, 2020
Videos go viral for varying reasons, and in Gary Lamb's video, thank you message to Tim pool, and to Donald Trump for giving him the economic possibilities he needs to succeed, Gary lambs message struck a chord with people around the globe, as they tuned in to his message of hope, perseverance, and persistence in the face of adversity.
#GaryLamb #TimPool #DonaldTrump
Gary's original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0ymjv3RO7Q
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#GaryLamb #TimPool #DonaldTrump
Gary's original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0ymjv3RO7Q
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
politicsinspirationdonald trumptim poolus politicscandace owenshopeperseveranceblacks for trumpblexitwalkawayvote for trumpdo the right thingwork hardgary lambgary lamb thank yougary lamb tim pooldonald trump in tweetblack strugglesleave the plantationamazon flexinspirational black menblack men voting
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