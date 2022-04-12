© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Bryan Ardis Lays Down the Groundwork for Venom Theory | They Keep Letting You Look at Bats
Follow
0
Share
Report
250 views • April 12, 2022
"They Keep Letting You Look at Bats" - Dr. Bryan Ardis Lays Down the Groundwork for Venom Theory”
Nonstop publications [from the media said] that the original source could either be from bats, snakes, or pangolins. And every time the snake is mentioned, fact checkers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 constantly fact check it and spin it to the bats. There's no fact checking about bats. They keep letting you look at bats... [A Chinese scientist] said, 'This can't be from these bats. These bats hibernate, and it's winter.' When they did genetic sequences from the antibodies [of] people who were sick in Wuhan, they found that their genetic sequence was not most like bats, [but] most like two snakes — proteins from the Chinese krait and the King cobra... The spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 — is most identical to Chinese krait and King cobra venom... When I say that they have lied to you about everything in relation to COVID, they've even lied about the viral part of COVID.”
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/04/world-premiere-watch-the-water/ Clip by The Vigilant Fox . April 11 2022
Dr. Bryan Ardis Lays Down the Groundwork for Venom Theory | "They Keep Letting You Look at Bats”
Dr Bryan Ardis, Lays Down the Groundwork for Venom Theory, They Keep Letting You Look at Bats, Stew Peters Network, April 11 2022.
Nonstop publications [from the media said] that the original source could either be from bats, snakes, or pangolins. And every time the snake is mentioned, fact checkers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 constantly fact check it and spin it to the bats. There's no fact checking about bats. They keep letting you look at bats... [A Chinese scientist] said, 'This can't be from these bats. These bats hibernate, and it's winter.' When they did genetic sequences from the antibodies [of] people who were sick in Wuhan, they found that their genetic sequence was not most like bats, [but] most like two snakes — proteins from the Chinese krait and the King cobra... The spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 — is most identical to Chinese krait and King cobra venom... When I say that they have lied to you about everything in relation to COVID, they've even lied about the viral part of COVID.”
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/04/world-premiere-watch-the-water/ Clip by The Vigilant Fox . April 11 2022
Dr. Bryan Ardis Lays Down the Groundwork for Venom Theory | "They Keep Letting You Look at Bats”
Dr Bryan Ardis, Lays Down the Groundwork for Venom Theory, They Keep Letting You Look at Bats, Stew Peters Network, April 11 2022.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.