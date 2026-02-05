Demon Detective Show – Cain to Hollywood and Back

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Real Demon Detective with Scott Hensler
02/04/2026 show 004 - Answers to questions that you may not like. Or were waiting with bated breath to hear my answers. In either case, the spirit realm is not going away anytime soon. So we'd better deal with it now while we can!
Show contact: [email protected]
Donation - Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist
Books: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/books
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GrumpyOldExorcist
SoundCloud playlist: https://soundcloud.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/sets
Main website: https://scotthenslernetwork.org
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/GrumpyOldExorcist
Audio only: https://grumpy-old-exorcist.mixlr.com/recordings
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GrumpyOldExorcists
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scotthensler/home