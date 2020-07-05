The Priestly King

In this study we look at several Psalms that outline the Kingdom so beautifully. What does it mean to be in the Kingdom of Heaven? What does it look like for us, His heritage, His servants, His sons, His daughters? Yahshua the Son of God, High Priest forever, and King of Kings, came also to serve, to lay down His life for us. What kind of love is that? What a beautiful picture of our Priest and King, who not only rules, who is the word made flesh, the High priest forever, but would give himself for us, what a powerful example for us to follow, as His servants!



Psalms 110, 111, 112, 113, 28:6‭-‬9

1 Samuel 2

Matthew 16:19-21, 24-28