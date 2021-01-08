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The Spice Bazaar - Irish Bouzouki and Bass Original Music
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53 views • January 08, 2021
Another exploration into the art of improvising where I combine my tar drum, cajon, cigar box guitar, udu, musicman bass and irish bouzouki in a Spanish style composition. The bass has an envelope filter effects on it to add some depth and i put a bit of delay on the percussion tracks. The bouzouki is mostly clean other than a tint of reverb and eq. Color overlay for the video was made in jwildfire. Hope you all enjoy, thanks for listening :-)
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