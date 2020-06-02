© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
P. MMS: Spray Bottle Mix Demonstration: 10-drops in 2 oz water
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
1717 views • June 02, 2020
Short explanation of how to do a spray bottle mix. This is great for skin care and infected wounds. Wounds and infections on the skin heal very fast. I don't sell this stuff and have no monetary interest in the product but I know from experience that this facilitates the bodys ability to heal itself. I have also read that you can put up to 20 drops in 2 oz of water (10 drops per oz) for a more potent mix. You will need to see what how your skin responds to the spray.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.