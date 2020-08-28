Weaponized Laura's Landfall Pulled in by KLCH & KPOE ~ BUSTED!!

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It was late and I almost missed it due to multiple personal and targeting reasons, but you can clearly see it- the beams coming off of KLCH & KPOE FEEDING LAURA DIRECTLY into it!
Can do a better edit later but needed to get this up before storm is over... still checking and studying radar, atm.
Radar Links:
https://www.pauljhurtado.com/US_Composite_Radar/
http://tempest.aos.wisc.edu/radar/us3comphtml5.html
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=continental-conus-comp_radar-24-1-100-1&;checked=map&colorbar=undefined
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=continental-conus-01-24-1-100-1&;checked=map&colorbar=undefined
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/nexrad/index.php?type=LIX-N0S-1-200
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/nexrad/index.php?type=LIX-N0Q-0-200#
https://www.ventusky.com/?p=39.0;-99.6;4&l=wind-500hpa
https://www.eol.ucar.edu/system/files/WSR-88DCONUSCoverage2011.gif
https://radar.weather.gov/Conus/index_loop.php
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=continental-southconus-comp_radar-200-1-100-1&;checked=map&colorbar=undefined
https://weather.msfc.nasa.gov/goes/abi/goesEastconusband02.html