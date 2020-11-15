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Becoming A Willing Slave
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30 views • November 15, 2020
Becoming a willing and compliant slave of the state.
Sources
Title Slide:
Background https://journeytoorthodoxy.com/2010/05/strange-fire-fr-barnabas-powell/
Mask Required https://www.cleveland.com/resizer/oBt80YYZl7IQV5MY3clou_KBmO0=/1280x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/advancelocal/ 5ABBP2XV6REO3FYH6HMRA3D2Q4.jpg
Obedient https://i0.wp.com/post.healthline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Family_Face_Masks_1296x728-header-1.jpg?w=1155&;h=1528
Compulsory https://www.dreamstime.com/red-compulsory-vaccination-rubber-stamp-print-syringe-icon-red-compulsory-vaccination-rubber-stamp-print-syringe-icon-image150599154
Images:
Bergen Belsen https://d.ibtimes.co.uk/en/full/1433747/bergen-belsen-liberation.jpg
Gunskirchen Lager http://lrcressy.com/church/sermons/Gunskirchen/71CameToGunskirchenLager.pdf
FEMA Camps https://z3news.com/w/obama-fema-camps-christians/
Mandatory Vaccines https://www.activistpost.com/2015/11/us-senate-passes-bill-approving-mandatory-vaccinations-for-veterans.html
Articles:
A DARPA-Funded Implantable Biochip To Detect COVID-19
https://www.mintpressnews.com/darpa-covid-19-vaccine-implant-mrna/271287/
Are They Planning ID2020 as Mandatory Implants for All as the Solution to the Crisis?
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/conspiracy/are-the-planning-id2020-as-mandatory-implants-for-all-as-the-solution-to-the-crisis/
5G Dangers: The Bigger Picture, Exposing their Agenda
https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/5g-dangers-the-bigger-picture-exposing-their-agenda/
For further information you should read the source articles and view the embedded videos.
© 2020 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Sources
Title Slide:
Background https://journeytoorthodoxy.com/2010/05/strange-fire-fr-barnabas-powell/
Mask Required https://www.cleveland.com/resizer/oBt80YYZl7IQV5MY3clou_KBmO0=/1280x0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/advancelocal/ 5ABBP2XV6REO3FYH6HMRA3D2Q4.jpg
Obedient https://i0.wp.com/post.healthline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Family_Face_Masks_1296x728-header-1.jpg?w=1155&;h=1528
Compulsory https://www.dreamstime.com/red-compulsory-vaccination-rubber-stamp-print-syringe-icon-red-compulsory-vaccination-rubber-stamp-print-syringe-icon-image150599154
Images:
Bergen Belsen https://d.ibtimes.co.uk/en/full/1433747/bergen-belsen-liberation.jpg
Gunskirchen Lager http://lrcressy.com/church/sermons/Gunskirchen/71CameToGunskirchenLager.pdf
FEMA Camps https://z3news.com/w/obama-fema-camps-christians/
Mandatory Vaccines https://www.activistpost.com/2015/11/us-senate-passes-bill-approving-mandatory-vaccinations-for-veterans.html
Articles:
A DARPA-Funded Implantable Biochip To Detect COVID-19
https://www.mintpressnews.com/darpa-covid-19-vaccine-implant-mrna/271287/
Are They Planning ID2020 as Mandatory Implants for All as the Solution to the Crisis?
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/conspiracy/are-the-planning-id2020-as-mandatory-implants-for-all-as-the-solution-to-the-crisis/
5G Dangers: The Bigger Picture, Exposing their Agenda
https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/5g-dangers-the-bigger-picture-exposing-their-agenda/
For further information you should read the source articles and view the embedded videos.
© 2020 Rev. LeRoy Cressy
This video is provided under
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Keywords
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