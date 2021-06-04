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Jonathan Pollard Gives Strength to the Jews Living in Mixed Cities in Israel
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3 views • June 04, 2021
Posted 13May2021 Tomer Devorah:May 13, 2021 - During the days of rioting, attacks and pogroms perpetrated upon the Jewish residents by so-called Israeli-Arabs (their neighbors) in the Land of Israel.
(Source: Arutz Sheva)
(Source: Arutz Sheva)
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