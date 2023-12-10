Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ASSANGE BELMARSH TRIBUNAL - National Press Club, Washington DC - December 9, 2023
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
200 Subscribers
27 views
Published 18 hours ago

Simulcast by Consortium News, courtesy Progressive International & Democracy Now! 

Co-Chairs: Ryan Grim & Amy Goodman 

Witnesses: Marjorie Cohn, Michael Sontheimer, Mark Feldstein, Trevor Timm, John Kiriakou, Rebecca Vincent, Ewen MacAskill, Ben Wizner, Maja Sever, Ece Temelkuran, Lina Attalah, Sevim Dagdelen & Abby Martin.

🔻👇🔻

OTHER RELATED:

🔻

🎥 Watch: At War With the CIA: Julian Assange's Warning

https://rumble.com/v3whycv-at-war-with-the-cia-julian-assanges-warning.html

Keywords
julian assangewhistleblowerwashington dcwikileaksnational press clubassange belmarsh tribunaldecember 9 2023

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket