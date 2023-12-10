ASSANGE BELMARSH TRIBUNAL - National Press Club, Washington DC - December 9, 2023

Simulcast by Consortium News, courtesy Progressive International & Democracy Now!
Co-Chairs: Ryan Grim & Amy Goodman
Witnesses: Marjorie Cohn, Michael Sontheimer, Mark Feldstein, Trevor Timm, John Kiriakou, Rebecca Vincent, Ewen MacAskill, Ben Wizner, Maja Sever, Ece Temelkuran, Lina Attalah, Sevim Dagdelen & Abby Martin.
🔻👇🔻
OTHER RELATED:
🔻
🎥 Watch: At War With the CIA: Julian Assange's Warning
https://rumble.com/v3whycv-at-war-with-the-cia-julian-assanges-warning.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.