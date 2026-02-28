Hana Taaka Daka!? (1991, PC-Engine)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hana Taaka Daka!? (はなたーかだか!? ) is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed by Natsume and published by Taito. It was only released in Japan.
You control a Tengu while all enemies are actually tanuki in disguise. You can shoot and charge your shot. Several types of bombs can be collected as a secondary weapon (with limited supply). There are also wings which increase your speed and power-ups which make you grow. If you get hit, you will shrink one size, and you will only loose a life if you get hit when you have the smallest size. However, there are some traps which kill you instantly.