© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAN BECOMES ZOMBIE LIKE AFTER PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINE VAERS ID# 1353486
Follow
0
Share
Report
174 views • August 19, 2021
Right out of the database from the actual health care provider. Yup. Its real.
CHILDREN DROP DEAD AFTER BEING BRIBED TO TAKE THE VACCINE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBhMNW0JeQEc/
JONESTOWN USA: THE VACCINE IS MASS SUICIDE AND THE TELEVISION IS JIM JONES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2wGk9JUerLne/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: DefeatDeepState
CHILDREN DROP DEAD AFTER BEING BRIBED TO TAKE THE VACCINE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zBhMNW0JeQEc/
JONESTOWN USA: THE VACCINE IS MASS SUICIDE AND THE TELEVISION IS JIM JONES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2wGk9JUerLne/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: DefeatDeepState
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.