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Censorship War?! | Forbidden News
Why are they spreading a false narrative?
In this episode of Forbidden News, Alexandra Bruce speaks the truth about the attack at the Pelosi residence, and who is really at fault.
To see this episode of Forbidden News, go to:
https://bit.ly/3NR6iQf
Full episodes of Forbidden News are at www.AMPNews.us