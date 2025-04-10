BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
10/04/2025-Trump Hired The Wrong People. Again. You Have Three Years. Maybe.
MUST WATCH: Alex Jones talks to  Emerald Robinson about Trump's poor personnel picks that will prevent stopping the communist coup/deep state overthrow of America-https://banned.video/watch?id=68defc206bd1ffbfcaa363ac Victor Davis Hanson, Something Is Wrong-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=El_fgmR7oWU  Trump is a sucker for deep state operative Keir Starmer-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGfVZCLOUe0  Patrick Byrne with Emerald Robinson details Todd Blanche fiasco-https://gab.com/EmeraldRobinson/posts/115305835716524733  Trump IS NOT IN CHARGE OF THE PEOPLE HE HIRES-https://gab.com/EmeraldRobinson/posts/115312107921178663  SogCast 39-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1MjXyHaR-Q

preppinghomesteadingsurvival
