Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE SCIENCE IS IN, VACCINE MANDATES DON’T WORK
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
5615 Subscribers
165 views
Published 18 hours ago

The science is in, heavy-handed COVID vaccine mandates during the pandemic response have caused a surge in vaccine hesitancy across the board. Even Fauci agrees. 


POSTED: February 23, 2024

Keywords
icandelbigtreethehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket