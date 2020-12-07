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Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl. Pandemia i procesy ponerologiczne. Rozmowa z Wojciechem Wareckim.
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3037 views • December 07, 2020
W tej audycji rozmawiamy z psychologiem Panem Wojciechem Wareckim na temat rozwoju procesów ponerologicznych w kontekście obecnej epidemii. Odnosimy się do prac polskiego psychologa Andrzeja Łobaczewskiego i jego obserwacji odnoszących się do budowy patologicznych systemów na bazie tworzonych przez rządy sztucznych kryzysów. Zapraszamy do wysłuchania tej interesującej audycji.
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