September 24, 2022 Outline: Men Using "Fiat" Are Worshipping Another god

Word from the Lord today. Follow Blog outline and find links Here: https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2022/09/september-24-2022-outline-men-using.html FBI isn't a government it is a cartel of counterfeiters; The United States of America Incorporated is a counterfeiters criminal organization. They are not there to punish wicked evil doers but attack Real Americans. We the People are the real government. Our government is "Christian" and we use God's money under Jesus our King, Lord and Savior. Gold and silver coins. Honest men, women and children. We only use God's honest money. Those who use their counterfeit money are being conned, out of their life, liberty, labor, and happiness. Slaves to human traffickers. Exod.20 3 Thou shalt have no other gods before me. Duet. 11: verse 16, verse 28 16 Take heed to yourselves, that your heart be not deceived, and ye turn aside, and serve other gods, and worship them; 28 And a curse, if ye will not obey the commandments of the LORD your God, but turn aside out of the way which I command you this day, to go after other gods, which ye have not known.