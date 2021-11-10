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Sharyl Attkisson: Vaccine Mandates Set Up Ultimate Showdown Over Freedom, Science, And Control
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81 views • November 10, 2021
"Full Measure" host Sharyl Attkisson investigates the thinking behind vaccine mandates, visiting restricted restaurants in New York City and talking to a WHO expert and opposing politicians:
NB: Use of the term 'the common good' The use of emotive euphemisms is all to prevalent in the current transition from Democracy to Totalitarianism.
Why does 'the common good' supersede access to justice in this mandated vaccination debate for example? If there is no access to justice tyranny replaces it.
This begs the question is tyranny for the common good?
107 Million Vaccine Refuseniks?
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/11/no_author/107-million-vaccine-refuseniks/
NB: Use of the term 'the common good' The use of emotive euphemisms is all to prevalent in the current transition from Democracy to Totalitarianism.
Why does 'the common good' supersede access to justice in this mandated vaccination debate for example? If there is no access to justice tyranny replaces it.
This begs the question is tyranny for the common good?
107 Million Vaccine Refuseniks?
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/11/no_author/107-million-vaccine-refuseniks/
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